Meet on vegetable crops concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: The annual group meeting of ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project (AIRCP) on vegetable crops concluded at the Shalimar campus of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K).

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that about 300 scientists from across the country participated in the three-day annual group meeting and discussed the latest technologies, cutting-edge research and innovation in horticulture science particularly for the new interventions in vegetable crops.

SKUAST-K’s Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture in collaboration with ICAR-IIVR (Indian Institute of Vegetable Research), Varanasi conducted the annual group meet of AICRP for the first time in Kashmir.