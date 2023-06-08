Meet on vegetable crops concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: The annual group meeting of ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project (AIRCP) on vegetable crops concluded at the Shalimar campus of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K).
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that about 300 scientists from across the country participated in the three-day annual group meeting and discussed the latest technologies, cutting-edge research and innovation in horticulture science particularly for the new interventions in vegetable crops.
SKUAST-K’s Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture in collaboration with ICAR-IIVR (Indian Institute of Vegetable Research), Varanasi conducted the annual group meet of AICRP for the first time in Kashmir.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the meeting.
On the occasion, seven publications from SKUAST-K and ICAR-IIVR, Varanasi were released.
Prof Ganai highlighted the role of vegetable crops for creating economic opportunities for farmers and contributing to rural development.
The meeting consisted of 12 technical sessions in which the results based on last year’s technical programme were presented and discussed.
Technical programmes for 2023-24 were finalised in the plenary session.