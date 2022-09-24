Member NCSC calls on SKUAST-K to create more facilities for SC, ST students

Srinagar: Member National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Dr Anju Bala, today called on Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar,(SKUAST-K) to create more facilities for SC, ST students at the varsity.

She stressed this during her visit to the varsity to assess the facilities and welfare of the employees and students belonging to the scheduled caste category.

She was accompanied by Director NCSC, Sanjay Kumar Singh, and other staff members of the commission. Besides holding a meeting with Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, directors and deans of the university, she held detailed interactions with the SC and ST category employees and students.