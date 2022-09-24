Member NCSC calls on SKUAST-K to create more facilities for SC, ST students

Srinagar: Member National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Dr Anju Bala, today called on Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar,(SKUAST-K) to create more facilities for SC, ST students at the varsity.
She stressed this during her visit to the varsity to assess the facilities and welfare of the employees and students belonging to the scheduled caste category.
She was accompanied by Director NCSC, Sanjay Kumar Singh, and other staff members of the commission. Besides holding a meeting with Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, directors and deans of the university, she held detailed interactions with the SC and ST category employees and students.
She heard all the students and employees and hailed the SKUAST-K administration for being sensitive and careful about the SC & ST category of employees and students across the University faculties, colleges and other research stations.
Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai spoke about the university’s major initiatives undertaken by the university and the current status of the university at the national level which “is only possible when the University’s actions match with the oneness, solidarity with each other and sharing of common feelings which are basic principles for attaining heights.”
Dr Anju Bala after hearing the students and staff expressed her satisfaction and confidence in university management under the leadership of Prof Ganai. She also congratulated the Vice-Chancellor of the University for the ranking of the University and for being so careful about the employees and students in general and that of SC and ST category in particular.
She also asked the university to come up with a proposal for creating more facilities for SC and ST students and employees in terms of building new hostels and creating facilities for extracurricular activities so that they can contribute more efficiently to the overall development of the university.