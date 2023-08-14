‘MERI MAATI MERA DESH’ | KU pledges strengthening unity, respect to bravehearts

Srinagar: As part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Soil, My Country) campaign that commenced at the University of Kashmir (KU) on 9th August to commemorate 76 years of independence, the varsity organised the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) ceremony and a speech competition commemorating India’s bravehearts.

The university’s Department of Student’s Welfare (DSW) Monday organised a speech competition themed “Unsung Heroes” highlighting the importance of recognising the lesser-known freedom fighters whose sacrifices contributed significantly towards India's journey to freedom.

Students and scholars from various university schools and departments participated in the competition highlighting the sacrifices made by the unsung bravehearts.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan while congratulating the winners and the participants of the competition highlighted the significance of the ongoing series of events under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.