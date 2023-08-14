‘MERI MAATI MERA DESH’ | KU pledges strengthening unity, respect to bravehearts

Srinagar: As part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Soil, My Country) campaign that commenced at the University of Kashmir (KU) on 9th August to commemorate 76 years of independence, the varsity organised the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) ceremony and a speech competition commemorating India’s bravehearts.
The university’s Department of Student’s Welfare (DSW) Monday organised a speech competition themed “Unsung Heroes” highlighting the importance of recognising the lesser-known freedom fighters whose sacrifices contributed significantly towards India's journey to freedom.
Students and scholars from various university schools and departments participated in the competition highlighting the sacrifices made by the unsung bravehearts.
Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan while congratulating the winners and the participants of the competition highlighted the significance of the ongoing series of events under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.
She said the youth are the future of a nation and such activities foster confidence and nation building in them.
“I am impressed to see the talent, the knowledge and the enthusiasm with which our students are performing in competitions at different levels,” she said.
Further Prof Nilofer Khan said, “The university is set to celebrate the Independence Day with full zeal and zest and I wish everyone a Happy Independence Day.”
Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir presented a brief about the week long celebration of Independence Day at the varsity’s main and satellite campuses,
Dean Student Welfare, University of Kashmir, Prof Aneesa Shafi highlighted the sacrifices of the unsung heroes especially the contributions of the female freedom fighters in India’s freedom struggle.
The competition culminated with the announcement of winners receiving cash prizes and merit certificates from the vice-chancellor.
Kifayat Ullah from the Department of Social Work secured the first position while Sobia Manzoor and Abrar Ahmad from the School of Law got the second and third positions, respectively.
Meanwhile, the varsity’s vice-chancellor led the ‘Panch Pran’ or five pledges ceremony held Thursday here at the Gandhi Bhawan
All Deans, Directors, heads of schools/centres/departments, Registrar, Controller of Examination, Officers, students and volunteers took the pledge lighting ‘diyas’.