MET Advisory Council holds meeting at Baghat Campus

Srinagar: An extraordinary meeting of the Advisory Council of the Muslim Educational Trust, J&K, was conducted at the MET Baghat Campus.
The Advisory Council of MET comprises eminent personalities, including G R Sufi, (IRS) former Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, GoI, Prof. Tej Pratap, former Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K ( Prof Tej Partap is an accomplished academic- scientist, nationally and internationally known for his contributions in the field of education), Prof Dr Farida Abdullah Khan, reputed educationist and former Member, National Minority Commission (NMC) of India, Prof. M.A. Charoo, former Chairman J&K Board of School Education, Rouf ul Hasan (IPS), former IGP, J&K, Aijaz Kakroo, former Special Secretary to J&K Govt, Dr Farooq A. Kallo, former Director Animal Husbandry, Masharib Gul Mufti ( ITS) currently GM BSNL, Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by the members of the MET Board of Trustees. The Chairman of the Trust, Mohammed Rafi, former Director School Education, apprised the Council of the processes that have been put in place for the last one and a half years, and where the MET currently stands.
Chairman MET emphasised on the fundamental change in the character of the Trust as it has been guaranteed through legal provisions that MET is now an irrevocable public trust.
A copy of the recently formed by-laws of the trust was also shared with the members of the Academic Council. It will be after the feedback and approval of the Council members that the by-laws will be adopted by the Board of Trustees.
The Advisory Council members were also briefed about the Trust's initiative to reform its primary classes – Nursery to Grade 2 – in sync with the NEP-2020, by bringing in professional intervention, first at its Sopore campus followed by Baghat.
A list of the nominations received for one available slot of Trustee was placed before the Council for consideration. The Advisory Council was also requested for a panel, in order of merit, for the appointment of 2 invitee / associate trustees for a specific period and specified purpose, one each for Baghat and Sopore.