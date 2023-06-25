MET Advisory Council holds meeting at Baghat Campus

Srinagar: An extraordinary meeting of the Advisory Council of the Muslim Educational Trust, J&K, was conducted at the MET Baghat Campus.

The Advisory Council of MET comprises eminent personalities, including G R Sufi, (IRS) former Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, GoI, Prof. Tej Pratap, former Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K ( Prof Tej Partap is an accomplished academic- scientist, nationally and internationally known for his contributions in the field of education), Prof Dr Farida Abdullah Khan, reputed educationist and former Member, National Minority Commission (NMC) of India, Prof. M.A. Charoo, former Chairman J&K Board of School Education, Rouf ul Hasan (IPS), former IGP, J&K, Aijaz Kakroo, former Special Secretary to J&K Govt, Dr Farooq A. Kallo, former Director Animal Husbandry, Masharib Gul Mufti ( ITS) currently GM BSNL, Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the members of the MET Board of Trustees. The Chairman of the Trust, Mohammed Rafi, former Director School Education, apprised the Council of the processes that have been put in place for the last one and a half years, and where the MET currently stands.