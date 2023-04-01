MHFW declares GDC Baramulla Eat Right Campus

The Audit of the College was done through the concerned team from Delhi (FSSAI) on the bases of five parameters and the College was certified as “Eat Right Campus” with a five star rating on the bases of final audit.

The five parameters include Food Safety and hygiene, Healthy diets, Food Waste Management, promotion of local and seasonal Foods and Awareness of food safety and healthy diets in and around the campus.

The principle of the College, Prof (Dr) Mohmmad Farooq Rather said getting certified (ERC) was a proud moment for the entire institution noting that the status will help others to adopt and promote healthy food practices on campus for well being of students and community.

Prof. Rather appreciated the Department of Food Science and Technology, especially Dr Nargis Yousf (Nodal officer of (ERC), Dr Mudasir Bashir Mir (Faculty of FST) and Dr Mubashir Hamid (Convener) of canteen for their work.

Vice Principal GDC Baramulla, Prof. Tariq Chalkoo said it is a matter of pride for the institute and over the past several years GDC Baramulla has upgraded its infrastructure in all its messes and fulfill the requirements for ERC.

Eat Right India is a flagship mission of FSSAI and the aim of the initiative is to ensure safe and nutritious food to the citizens of our country.”

The "Eat Right Campus” initiative mainly focus on promoting safe, healthy and sustinable food in campuses like in Universities, Colleges, Schools, Workplaces, Hospitals and other public places across the country.