MICA Ahmedabad faculty interacts with KU's MERC students
Srinagar: Dr Ruchi Tewari, Associate Professor at the prestigious Business School, MICA, Ahmedabad, interacted with the faculty and students of the Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir.
During the interaction, Dr Ruchi highlighted the importance of Corporate Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
She urged students to leave their comfort zones and explore career-building possibilities outside J&K as well. Media students have a huge scope of finding promising opportunities in the corporate sector especially in the domain of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as storytellers, she said.
She said that "corporate consciousness" regarding CSR activities is growing. “Government, NGOs, and media work as pressure groups that make corporate houses behave in a responsible way,” Dr Ruchi said.
She further said that storytelling is in vogue in the corporate sector and even data is presented in the form of a story.
“That is where communication and media students have an important role to play,” she added.
Dr Ruchi said that today, when people are losing jobs and businesses world over, India is growing as a booming economy and opportunities are ripe in the country.
Students need to develop the necessary skills to grab hold of these emerging opportunities, she said.
She encouraged students to use blogging, reels, and social media as platforms to display their skills so that they get noticed.
“The internet has opened up so many avenues which students would take seriously and use to the best of their abilities,” she said.
Dr Ruchi said that Corporate, Society, and Responsibility seemingly are disconnected sectors and that is where the job of a communication student lies to bring these together.