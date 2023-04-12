MICA Ahmedabad faculty interacts with KU's MERC students

Srinagar: Dr Ruchi Tewari, Associate Professor at the prestigious Business School, MICA, Ahmedabad, interacted with the faculty and students of the Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir.

During the interaction, Dr Ruchi highlighted the importance of Corporate Communication and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

She urged students to leave their comfort zones and explore career-building possibilities outside J&K as well. Media students have a huge scope of finding promising opportunities in the corporate sector especially in the domain of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as storytellers, she said.

She said that "corporate consciousness" regarding CSR activities is growing. “Government, NGOs, and media work as pressure groups that make corporate houses behave in a responsible way,” Dr Ruchi said.