Moment of pride for Chanakya IAS Academy Srinagar as 18 students qualify JKAS exam

Srinagar: Chanakya IAS Academy - Srinagar Centre (Broadway Education Hub) has shown outstanding academic excellence, with 18 candidates from the academy making it to the selection list of JKAS 2022 the result of which was declared by JKPSC on Tuesday evening.

The center, which holds three of the top 10 positions, is a source of pride for the valley.

Among the selectees are Mohammad Huzaif (Rank 4), Moin Khan (Rank 5), Bushra Ashraf (Rank 6), Saifullah (Rank 20), Nehal Pandit (Rank 25), Dr. Masroor Gayas (Rank 49), Arif Hussain (Rank (50), Mudasir Zaman (Rank 53), Sehrish Mehraj (Rank 62), Namiya Azad (Rank 94), Ishrat Sultana (Rank 118), Manazir Ali (Rank 136), Athar Hamid Bakshi (Rank 154), Sahida Akhtar (Rank 157), Syed Jasira (Rank 172), Basit Nabi (Rank 206) and Asim Shafi (Rank 207).

Director Chanakya IAS Academy Srinagar, Amit Amla while expressing happiness said, “Our candidates once again made us proud, and it is an absolute moment of joy for one and all. Such results build a sense of trust among the future aspirants. Chanakya IAS Academy Srinagar puts in continuous efforts and resources for translating aspirations to success stories.” Humera Haqani, Center Head said, “We owe this success to both the candidates and the faculty for their dedication and hard work. This is a proud moment for the entire Kashmir valley and for our academy.”