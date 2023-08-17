More class 12 results ‘amended’ as photocopies expose BOSE 'rot'

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has amended and revised the results of 21 students of class 12th who appeared in the recently concluded annual 2023 examination.

The move has exposed the JKBOSE for its flawed evaluation system that caused mental distress to numerous class 12th students.

The board was forced to amend the results of a significant number of students after it was revealed that evaluators had grossly miscalculated their marks.

As per the official figures mentioned in the JKBOSE notification, a staggering 21 out of 23 students who had obtained photocopies of their answer scripts following unfavourable results found themselves vindicated as the amended results revealed a glaring disparity between the original scores and the true assessment of their answers.

The consequences of the flawed evaluation have been far-reaching.

Several students, who had initially been declared “reappear” due to less scores or had received marks much below their actual performance, faced an uphill battle in their pursuit of higher education.

The flawed evaluation pushed these students to the brink of mental trauma, as their hard work and dedication seemed to have gone in vain.