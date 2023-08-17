More class 12 results ‘amended’ as photocopies expose BOSE 'rot'

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has amended and revised the results of 21 students of class 12th who appeared in the recently concluded annual 2023 examination.
The move has exposed the JKBOSE for its flawed evaluation system that caused mental distress to numerous class 12th students.
The board was forced to amend the results of a significant number of students after it was revealed that evaluators had grossly miscalculated their marks.
As per the official figures mentioned in the JKBOSE notification, a staggering 21 out of 23 students who had obtained photocopies of their answer scripts following unfavourable results found themselves vindicated as the amended results revealed a glaring disparity between the original scores and the true assessment of their answers.
The consequences of the flawed evaluation have been far-reaching.
Several students, who had initially been declared “reappear” due to less scores or had received marks much below their actual performance, faced an uphill battle in their pursuit of higher education.
The flawed evaluation pushed these students to the brink of mental trauma, as their hard work and dedication seemed to have gone in vain.
Among the most shocking cases is that of a student who was initially deemed “reappear” in a particular subject.
However, upon scrutinising the photocopy of the answer script, it was evident that the student had indeed qualified the exam with a first division score.
Similarly, another candidate’s result catapulted from second division to first division, underscoring the extent of the misjudgment by the evaluators.
On the day of declaration of class 12th result, one male candidate was wrongly deemed “reappear” in one subject.
The revised result portrayed a stark contrast, showing the candidate’s achievement of a first division score.
"Such blunders committed by the evaluators not only shatter the aspirations of the meritorious students but also cast a shadow on the competency of the entire evaluation process overseen by the BOSE," a school lecturer said, wishing not to be named.
He said that the incident had exposed the callous approach adopted by the board's hired evaluators, who showed utter disregard toward the future of these young minds.
The JKBOSE declared the result of class 12th exams on June 9 with 65 percent pass percentage as around 1,27,636 students across J&K had appeared in the class 12th exams of which 82,441 were declared qualified.
However, a few days later, the J&K BOSE revised the results for 379 students who were previously declared as “failed” in the original result gazette.
Joint Secretary Secrecy in JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak acknowledged the mistakes committed by the evaluators.
He said that such evaluators were penalised for committing such mistakes.
"We penalise these evaluators in case we find that there was any variation in the result,” he said.
About hiring retired teachers and lecturers for evaluation, Prof Hakak said hiring of retired teachers or lecturers as evaluators up to a certain age group after their retirement was allowed as per the JKBOSE norms.
"Basically, the in-service teachers do not opt for evaluation while retired people always remain available. But we took up the matter with the Director School Education who has made the exam duty and evaluation process part of their teaching learning process," he said.