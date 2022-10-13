MoU signed between SSM College, NEILT to promote IT education

The basic objective of NIELIT is production of industry ready candidates after training students on IT and electronics “so that they secure jobs/placements without any difficulty.”

The purpose of the MoU is to build a technical relationship between the institutes in re-skilling and empowering students in areas of IECT (either in digital literacy or emerging technologies or industry oriented areas or livelihood activities) “to work in collaborative mode for identification of technology and knowledge gap of the faculties and students, and bring a solution by way of organizing seminars, workshops, brainstorming sessions, faculty development programmes, research and development in IT.”