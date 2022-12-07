‘My Town, My Pride’ celebrations continue at KU

The team visited settlements within the marshy interiors of Dal Lake, including Ashraf Mohallah, Maj Mohallah and Moti Mohallah Kalan, among others, and sensitised the dwellers about the issues concerning ecosystem, urban sustainability and actions that need to be taken by the community itself for preservation and management of the urban biodiversity.

In another programme held under the banner of ‘My Town My Pride’, the Department of Tourism, Hospitality & Leisure Studies of the University organised a ‘Culture & Heritage Campaign’ to create awareness about the cultural and heritage resources of Srinagar City.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Neelofar Khan flagged off the students of MTTM 3rd semester and the faculty members for the day-long campaign, held in collaboration with Aab-e-Rawan, a non-profit organisation. Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar; Prof Nazir Ahmed Nazir, Dean, School of Business Studies; Dr Reyaz Ahmad Qureshi, Coordinator, and other faculty members of the Department, besides Chinmay, Project Director Aab-e-Rawan, were present at the flag-off ceremony.

The campaign aimed to sensitise the local residents about various issues pertaining to the preservation and conservation of cultural and heritage facets in urban areas. It included a heritage walk and craft safari to the famous heritage circuit of downtown Srinagar, including Jama Masjid, Khankah-e- Moulla, Maharaj Gung, Budshah Tomb, Heritage Museum, Hari Parbat fort and Sharka Devi Temple. Dr Aijaz Ahmed Khaki coordinated the programme.