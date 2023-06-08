NAAC Assessors Orientation Programme held at Women's College

Srinagar: A two-day ‘Assessors Orientation Programme’ organised by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and co-hosted by Directorate of Colleges, Higher Education Department, commenced at Govt College for Women, M A Road.
The event was inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary expressed hope that the orientation programme would prove beneficial for all the stakeholders and help in enhancing the quality of education. He said the assessment and accreditation exercise conducted by NAAC ensures that the higher educational institutions comply with the standards of quality in terms of teaching-learning processes, research, infrastructure, and student services among other parameters.
The orientation programme is being attended by Principals of various colleges from Kashmir as well as Jammu division. Members of the visiting NAAC expert team included Dr. G P Upadhaya, Dr. Neelesh Pandey, Dr. S Srikant Swamy, Dr. P Siva Kumar and H V Chandrashekar.
On the occasion, Principal Secretary launched and inaugurated several initiatives of the host college. He launched e-journal ‘Dossier of Muses’ (International Journal of Literacy Studies) and released the print edition of the college magazine ‘The Pamposh’.
On the sidelines of the event, Alok Kumar also inaugurated the ‘Centre for Research and Innovation’ a multi-disciplinary Science research laboratory.
He inaugurated a multi-disciplinary research lab in Social Sciences, water management lab and Culture lab.
Principal Secretary inaugurated an exhibition held under ‘Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Development Programme’ to showcase the skill and innovation efforts of college students.
Earlier in his special address, Cabinet Secretary, Government of Sikkim, Dr. G.P Upadhaya, said one of the major concerns in higher education sector has been lack of requisite skill set among the educated youth Adviser NAAC, Dr. B S Ponmudiraj, said NAAC has to consider multiple factors during the assessment and accreditation and referred to the challenges inherent in the exercise. He referred to the legal challenges handled by NAAC while stressing on the important role played by the assessors.
Referring to significance of NAAC, Director Colleges, Professor Yasmeen Ashai referred to the need for aligning the assessment and accreditation process with NEP-2020.