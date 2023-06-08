NAAC Assessors Orientation Programme held at Women's College

Srinagar: A two-day ‘Assessors Orientation Programme’ organised by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and co-hosted by Directorate of Colleges, Higher Education Department, commenced at Govt College for Women, M A Road.

The event was inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary expressed hope that the orientation programme would prove beneficial for all the stakeholders and help in enhancing the quality of education. He said the assessment and accreditation exercise conducted by NAAC ensures that the higher educational institutions comply with the standards of quality in terms of teaching-learning processes, research, infrastructure, and student services among other parameters.

The orientation programme is being attended by Principals of various colleges from Kashmir as well as Jammu division. Members of the visiting NAAC expert team included Dr. G P Upadhaya, Dr. Neelesh Pandey, Dr. S Srikant Swamy, Dr. P Siva Kumar and H V Chandrashekar.