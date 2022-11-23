NABARD, GDC Anantnag hold workshop on agripreneurship

Srinagar: The Botany department of Government Degree College (GDC), Anantnag, organised a one-day workshop on agripreneurship in collaboration with NABARD.
On the occasion, District Development Manager NABARD, Rouf Zargar was invited as a guest speaker while Prof. Abdul Majeed Chalkoo, Head of the department chaired the session.
Abdul Ahad, a successful agripreneur from Future Agro was specially invited to the workshop. The session was attended by students of the department and faculty members.
Speaking on the occasion, DDM NABARD said that NABARD has been implementing various schemes of Govt of India which aim to provide business opportunities to unemployed graduates and the doorstep delivery of agricultural extension services to farmers to cater to their local needs and affordability.
He stated that through the schemes of the government, “we want to motivate students to adopt agriculture as their profession rather than looking for white-collar jobs.”