NABARD, GDC Anantnag hold workshop on agripreneurship

Srinagar: The Botany department of Government Degree College (GDC), Anantnag, organised a one-day workshop on agripreneurship in collaboration with NABARD.

On the occasion, District Development Manager NABARD, Rouf Zargar was invited as a guest speaker while Prof. Abdul Majeed Chalkoo, Head of the department chaired the session.

Abdul Ahad, a successful agripreneur from Future Agro was specially invited to the workshop. The session was attended by students of the department and faculty members.