National Education Policy reflects academic thoughts of Tagore: President

Kolkata: President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday that the National Education Policy (NEP) of the Union government reflects the academic thoughts of Rabindranath Tagore.

“Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s academic thoughts showed the way of introducing modern thoughts in the higher education system of the country. The reflections of the academic thoughts of that great son of the soil are there in the National Education Policy 2022,” Murmu said while addressing the annual convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University, which was founded by Tagore, at Santiniketan in Birbhum district.

The President also expressed her satisfaction over the balanced proportion of male and female students at Visva Bharati University.