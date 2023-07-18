National level conference on peace education inaugurated at KU

Srinagar: To highlight the importance of introducing peace education in government and private schools of J&K and Ladakh, the University of Kashmir inaugurated a two-day national level conference on ‘Peace Education’.

The conference is aimed at orienting students, teachers and teacher-trainers towards curbing child abuse, ensuring child safety and promoting juvenile justice.

The conference is being organised by the university’s Department of Social Work in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and international NGO Save the Children. The conference is supported by HCL Foundation.

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir Prof. Nilofer Khan presided over the inaugural function. She underscored the need for peace education in the curriculum and stressed on sensitising masses especially students, teachers, teacher-trainers for nation building.

Congratulating the Department of Social Work, DSEK, Save the Children for teaming up and organising the conference, she offered all possible support for such events in future as well.

Highlighting the importance of peace education as prescribed by the New Education Policy, she said the initiative was taken by the university and Save the Children organization long ago.

She appreciated the selection of themes scheduled for the technical sessions and termed them very relevant and highly important.