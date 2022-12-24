National Mathematics Day celebrations conclude at CUK

Srinagar: The Department of Mathematics, Central University of Kashmir on the concluding day of the 3-day long celebrations, marking the National Mathematics Day, organised a one-day National-level Conference on Mathematics in Central University of Kashmir. It was the culmination of the various events held from 21 to 23 December aimed at popularising Mathematics which were organised by the Department of Mathematics, Central University of Kashmir in collaboration with J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council, Department of Science and Technology.
In the first session, there were three invited talks delivered by three renowned Mathematicians. The first talk was delivered by Prof B. Sury, from Indian Statistical Institute Bangalore on the topic "Discovering Mathematics through Puzzles and Games".
Professor Anuradha Sharma, from IIIT Delhi delivered a talk on "Enumeration Formulae for self-dual, self- orthogonal and LCD codes over finite commutative chain rings". The final talk of the session was delivered by Prof. Eberhard Malkowsky from University of Novi Pazar Serbia entitled "Some measures of Non-compactness and their applications". The audience consisted of faculty members, research scholars and students from the department.
The session was chaired by Prof. W. M. Shah, Dean, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Central University of Kashmir.
The 2nd session was devoted to the paper presentations by research scholars of various Universities and Institutes of J&K. Nine research papers pertaining to various areas of research in Mathematics were presented. The session was chaired by Prof. B. A. Zargar (UoK) and co-chaired by Dr. Bilal Ahmad Bhat (SKAUST).
The day concluded with the valedictory session chaired by Prof M. A. Zargar, Registrar, Central University of Kashmir who was the Chief Guest on the occasion and Prof B. A. Zargar from University of Kashmir as Guest of Honour.
In his introductory remarks Prof. W. M. Shah Dean, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Central University of Kashmir briefed the audience about the various events held in the Department during the last three days as part of celebrations marking the National Mathematics Day.
The guest of honour Prof. B. A. Zargar stressed upon the importance of studying Mathematics and was all praise for the Department of Mathematics, Central University of Kashmir for organising such events, especially the one involving the young school-going children.
The Chief Guest Prof. M. A. Zargar lauded the efforts of the Department of Mathematics, Central University of Kashmir in involving the students from schools to the University level in various events during the celebrations of National Mathematics Day.
He emphasized the need for all the stakeholders to make linkages with the younger students at school and college level for the promotion of Mathematics. Later an award ceremony was held and prizes were distributed to the winners of the various events by the dignitaries. Dr. Aftab Hussain Shah, senior faculty member of the department presented vote of thanks.