National Mathematics Day celebrations conclude at CUK

Srinagar: The Department of Mathematics, Central University of Kashmir on the concluding day of the 3-day long celebrations, marking the National Mathematics Day, organised a one-day National-level Conference on Mathematics in Central University of Kashmir. It was the culmination of the various events held from 21 to 23 December aimed at popularising Mathematics which were organised by the Department of Mathematics, Central University of Kashmir in collaboration with J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council, Department of Science and Technology.

In the first session, there were three invited talks delivered by three renowned Mathematicians. The first talk was delivered by Prof B. Sury, from Indian Statistical Institute Bangalore on the topic "Discovering Mathematics through Puzzles and Games".

Professor Anuradha Sharma, from IIIT Delhi delivered a talk on "Enumeration Formulae for self-dual, self- orthogonal and LCD codes over finite commutative chain rings". The final talk of the session was delivered by Prof. Eberhard Malkowsky from University of Novi Pazar Serbia entitled "Some measures of Non-compactness and their applications". The audience consisted of faculty members, research scholars and students from the department.