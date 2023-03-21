National seminar on Mirza Ghalib concludes at KU

Srinagar: A two-day national seminar on the legendary Urdu poet, Mirza Ghalib, concluded at the University of Kashmir on Tuesday.

The seminar, which was inaugurated by Dean Academic Affairs Prof F A Masoodi, was organised by the Directorate of Distance Education, KU, in collaboration with Ghalib Institute, New Delhi.

The seminar sessions saw diverse papers being presented by participants from various colleges and universities on different dimensions of the life and works of Mirza Ghalib, especially his poetry.