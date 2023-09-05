NATIONAL TEACHERS’ DAY | Pay attention to students weak in learning: DC Anantnag

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag S F Hamid Tuesday urged the teachers to pay due attention to the students who were weak in learning.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that presiding over the National Teachers Day function held at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Ranibagh in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S F Hamid, who was the chief guest on the occasion, stressed upon the teachers to be the role models for their students and pay due attention to the students who are weak in learning.

He paid rich tributes to his teachers and remembered their contribution in shaping up his career. The DC Anantnag said that soon the ‘Back to School’ programme would be launched in the district to bring school dropouts to classrooms.

He called for strengthening the student teacher relation especially in light of evolving trends in the teaching profession.

Hamid said that smooth adoption and implementation of New Education Policy and new ideas in teaching methodology were vital for transforming the education sector.