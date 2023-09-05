NATIONAL TEACHERS’ DAY | Pay attention to students weak in learning: DC Anantnag

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag S F Hamid Tuesday urged the teachers to pay due attention to the students who were weak in learning.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that presiding over the National Teachers Day function held at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Ranibagh in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S F Hamid, who was the chief guest on the occasion, stressed upon the teachers to be the role models for their students and pay due attention to the students who are weak in learning.
He paid rich tributes to his teachers and remembered their contribution in shaping up his career. The DC Anantnag said that soon the ‘Back to School’ programme would be launched in the district to bring school dropouts to classrooms.
He called for strengthening the student teacher relation especially in light of evolving trends in the teaching profession.
Hamid said that smooth adoption and implementation of New Education Policy and new ideas in teaching methodology were vital for transforming the education sector.
He said that the district administration would like to extend its sincere appreciation to all the teachers who had played an essential role in shaping the future of Anantnag district.
“Your dedication and commitment to educating the youth are commendable and deeply valued,” the DC Anantnag said.
He felicitated teachers from various schools of the district with awards for their commendable work.
Meanwhile, the National Teachers Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm and fervour across Anantnag.
On the occasion, the role played by the teachers in transforming the students and society as a whole was highlighted in detail.
Chief Education Officer (CEO), District Education Planning Officer, Principal GHSS Ranibagh, Cultural Coordinator Education Department besides other officials and students also attended the function.
During the event various schools organised cultural programmes, showcasing the talents of their students.
These performances included dances, skits, and musical presentations that entertained and enthralled the audience.
Educational workshops and seminars were also conducted for teachers to enhance their teaching skills and keep them updated with the latest teaching methodologies and technology.