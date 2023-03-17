National Workshop held at GCoE Srinagar

The Director Colleges, UT of J&K highlighted the importance of this workshop in the contemporary scenario. She emphasized the need for a change in mindset of the society towards Gender Sensitization.

Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen stressed that Gender Audits are needed in all Higher Education Institutions be it All Women Institutions or the Mixed Gender Institutions.

Dr. Meenakshi Gopinath delivered the keynote address where she emphasized upon women led development and G-20. She also lauded the transformation of college over the past several years in terms of quality, energy, spirit, etc.