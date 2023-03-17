National Workshop held at GCoE Srinagar

Srinagar: Govt. College of Education (GCoE) M A Road Srinagar today started a two day National Workshop on ‘Gender Audits: Crafting an Ecosystem of Equality’ in collaboration with WISCOMP (Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace), New Delhi.
The inaugural session started with ceremonial burning of the incense Peganum (Isband) by the chief guest, Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai, Director Colleges, UT of J&K and guests from WISCOMP, Delhi in the college auditorium. A melodious prayer was recited by a group of students of the college.
The Director Colleges, UT of J&K highlighted the importance of this workshop in the contemporary scenario. She emphasized the need for a change in mindset of the society towards Gender Sensitization.
Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen stressed that Gender Audits are needed in all Higher Education Institutions be it All Women Institutions or the Mixed Gender Institutions.
Dr. Meenakshi Gopinath delivered the keynote address where she emphasized upon women led development and G-20. She also lauded the transformation of college over the past several years in terms of quality, energy, spirit, etc.