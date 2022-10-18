National workshop on Himalayan Alpine Biodiversity inaugurated

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Tuesday inaugurated a national workshop on ‘Himalayan Alpine Biodiversity Characterisation and Information System Network’.

The workshop was organised jointly by KU’s Centre for Biodiversity and Taxonomy, Department of Botany and Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (ISRO), Dehradun. It was sponsored by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS).

Addressing academics and officers at the inaugural session, Prof Nilofer said such collaborative workshops enable our faculty and students to get connected and partner with national-level experts on important issues like biodiversity conservation.