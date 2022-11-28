‘NCC cadets are always ready to serve nation’

Srinagar: To mark the 74th anniversary of its Raising Day, the National Cadet Corps (NCC's) girls wing and Medical Unit of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Sunday organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with Sheri-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, Srinagar.

The camp was inaugurated by the in-charge-Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. M F Wani. On the occasion, all the NCC cadets along with the staff members were seen taking greater initiatives both as volunteers and donors. In his key address, Prof. Wani said the event was aimed to create awareness about the importance of blood donation and its positive effect on the human body.

"NCC cadets are always ready to serve the nation. Apart from this small event, various activities were being organised by the NCC in different parts of the country to mark the Raising Day during the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ year," he said. Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.), Rakesh Sehgal praised the efforts of NCC unit and stated that blood donation is a noble and harmless service to humanity.