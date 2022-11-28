‘NCC cadets are always ready to serve nation’

Srinagar: To mark the 74th anniversary of its Raising Day, the National Cadet Corps (NCC's) girls wing and Medical Unit of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Sunday organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with Sheri-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, Srinagar.
The camp was inaugurated by the in-charge-Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. M F Wani. On the occasion, all the NCC cadets along with the staff members were seen taking greater initiatives both as volunteers and donors. In his key address, Prof. Wani said the event was aimed to create awareness about the importance of blood donation and its positive effect on the human body.
"NCC cadets are always ready to serve the nation. Apart from this small event, various activities were being organised by the NCC in different parts of the country to mark the Raising Day during the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ year," he said. Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.), Rakesh Sehgal praised the efforts of NCC unit and stated that blood donation is a noble and harmless service to humanity.
He said that our single drop of blood can save precious lives and we should participate in such programmes for safeguarding humanity. Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said it is a proud moment for the institution to mark the NCC's raising day celebrations on the campus. He encouraged donors for the noble steps to help the fellow brethren.
Prof. Bukhari said the services of the NCC cadets towards the community are instilling the spirit of discipline and patriotism among the young students. “Blood donation is not just a noble and selfless act, it is also an act of awareness to society in general about how crucial it can be to save a person’s life,” he said.
On the occasion, Dr. Nitika Kundan said a blood donation drive was organized by NCC's girls unit to mark the NCC's raising day. All cadets and staff members participated in the mega event, she said.
Medical Officer, NIT Srinagar, Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and Counsellor (Psychologist) Fairoz Malla also supervised the blood donation camp.
The event was also attended by officials from the Department of Hematology & Transfusion Medicine (SKIMS) and J&K AIDS Control Society (Health & Medical Education Department).