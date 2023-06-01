NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks

New Delhi: In a bid to reduce the burden on students, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has dropped the full chapter on Periodic Classification of Elements, a full chapter on Democracy and Diversity, a full chapter on Challenges to Democracy, and a full page on Political Parties from the newly released textbooks of Class 10 students.

As per the NCERT, the decision has been taken to reduce the content load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Complete chapters on these above subjects now stand deleted as a part of a "rationalisation" meant to reduce the "burden on students".

Among the topics dropped from the science textbook is also the chapter on environmental sustainability and sources of energy.