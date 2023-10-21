NCERT to hold SEAS survey of school children on Nov 3

Srinagar: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is scheduled to conduct the State Education Achievement Survey (SEAS) in all the schools across the country including J&K on November 3.

The SEAS would be conducted by the Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) at NCERT.

As per the official document, the survey represents a distinctive and benchmark assessment, marking a gradual shift from rote learning to competency-based education.

The survey would be conducted to assess learning competencies at the end of the foundational, preparatory, and middle stages of education.

“The adoption of competency-based learning holds the potential to foster the holistic development of students. SEAS-23 will assess students of Grades 3, 6, and 9,” the official document reads.

At the national level, PARAKH at NCERT is guiding the implementation of SEAS 2023 while at the state level, Samagra Shiksha, and SCERT provide the guidance and support for its implementation.

In this regard, the Secretary in the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, has written to all the Chief Secretaries and asked to issue appropriate directions to all stakeholders to ensure that all the sampled schools are open on the day of the survey for the sampled classes.