NEET UG today | Aspirants compete for 1100 plus seats, 200 more in offing

Srinagar: Aspirants for undergraduate medical and dental courses from Jammu and Kashmir will compete for over 1300 MBBS and BDS seats in J&K colleges. The NEET-UG will be held across multiple centers in the UT tomorrow.

The MBBS and BDS intake capacity in J&K is set to see a major fillip with three new medical colleges being permitted to admit students this year.

GMC Handwara, GMC Udhampur and AIIMS Kashmir are eying their first batch of students in the upcoming academic session, albeit in a transit campus.

An official in health and medical education department said that work on AIIMS Kashmir, coming up at Awantipora was delayed but is catching pace.

Similarly, make shift arrangements for GMC Udhampur and GMC Handwara campuses had been made already. The three institutions are set to push the intake capacity for MBBS students in J&K up by 300.

Tomorrow, aspirants will appear in NEET – UG exam across multiple centers in J&K. The exam is being held across the country every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the same day and pattern and is the entry level for admission to MBBS, BDS and other colleges, varying from state to state.

Secretary J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE), Dr Firdous Giri told Greater Kashmir that the seat matrix is expected to include seats at GMC Handwara and GMC Udhampur this year.

“The seat matrix will be prepared in due course of time and the two new GMCs have communicated their readiness. We are yet to receive official communication from them,” he said.