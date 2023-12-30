NEP-oriented IRTIQA 2023 concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Dec 30: The 21-day flagship student orientation-cum-foundation program, IRTIQA 2023, concluded on Saturday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.

In line with NEP-2020, the three-week freshers’ program, IRTIQA or evolution, was held to acclimatise the newly joined undergraduate students with the varsity and orient them towards their future goals and purpose of life. This year’s theme of the orientation program was ‘LEED to LIVE’ – love each other and innovate with the vision to achieve excellence. The foundation program was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Directorate of Education and Department of Student Welfare under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the varsity.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, highlighted the importance of co-curricular activities in the overall development of students as a professional and an individual. He highlighted the participation of different civil society members, persons of eminence in the Industry & academia along with alumni of the university.