NEW BATCH -2023 | Islamia College conducts induction programme

Srinagar: Islamia College has achieved milestone by starting classes for the Batch-2023 as per the Academic Calendar and as per National Education Policy 2020 guidelines of UGC New Delhi, a press release said.
The National Regulatory Body of Higher Education approved the launch of National Education Policy, NEP-2020 due to which the undergraduate education has to undergo a major overhaul. Principal of the College, Professor (Dr ) Khursheed Ahmad Khan welcomed the students who were granted admission in Major, Minor, Skill and Multidisciplinary courses on the basis of merit and intake capacity of the Islamia College.
Dr Khan in his lucid address explained to the students about different disciplines for both 3+1 years and 4+1 years Hon’s /IPG and research programmes offered by the College.Students were taken through series of induction process and were explained the broader contours of subject selection. They were informed thatacademic deliverance shall be held through continuous assessment for which they will have to be regular to their classes in the College Campus.Principal expressed that the students will learn from their teachers and shall improve their own skills and knowledge about their field of choice. He added that college also offers many diverse co-curricular activities for the overall development of the students.
Students were joyous and enthusiastic to join Islamia College.It is pertinent to mention that Common Academic Calendar is a big reform initiated by Higher Education Department of J&K (UT)as part of excellence in College education.The coordinator of the induction programmes Dr Zahoor Ahmad Jatt in his series of presentations expressed the importance of such induction programmes before the onset of the sessions, which are important for students wherein Teachers & students share and discuss & exchange ideas. Induction Programs help students for collaboration and carrier development in their future stay in the College.