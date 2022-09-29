NIC holds programme on filing of APRs

Shopian: The National Informatics Centre (NIC), Shopian, today conducted a training programme on filing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) on the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) portal at Mini Secretariat, here.
Assistant Director Planning, Towseef Ahmad and all the gazetted officers of the Education Department participated in the training programme.
On the occasion Master trainers, Ashfaq Ahmad (DIO NIC) and Zaffer Ahmad (Network Engineer NIC) demonstrated online resources pertaining to various aspects of JAK SPARROW and sensitized officers on the operation of the Portal and procedures for filling up of APRs.