NIT initiates faculty development programme

Srinagar: The six-day long Faculty Development Program (FDP) on Social Commitment and Evaluating Impact in Community – Institution Engagement began at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Monday.

The event is being organized by the Faculty Development Centre Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education Department of Higher Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education Government of India, in collaboration with Regional Coordinating Institute, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) NIT Srinagar.

The inaugural event of FDP was presided over by Director, Rural Development Kashmir, Mr. Imam Din, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal and Chairman MGNCRE, Dr. W G Prasanna Kumar were Guest of honor in the program.

Dean Research and Consultancy (R&C) and Regional Coordinator UBA, Prof. M. F. Wani is the convener of the six-day long FDP.