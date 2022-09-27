NIT initiates faculty development programme

Srinagar: The six-day long Faculty Development Program (FDP) on Social Commitment and Evaluating Impact in Community – Institution Engagement began at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Monday.
The event is being organized by the Faculty Development Centre Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education Department of Higher Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education Government of India, in collaboration with Regional Coordinating Institute, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) NIT Srinagar.
The inaugural event of FDP was presided over by Director, Rural Development Kashmir, Mr. Imam Din, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal and Chairman MGNCRE, Dr. W G Prasanna Kumar were Guest of honor in the program.
Dean Research and Consultancy (R&C) and Regional Coordinator UBA, Prof. M. F. Wani is the convener of the six-day long FDP.
Registrar, NIT Srinagar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari was the special guest in the inaugural program.
Dr. Leela Manohar Aeshala, Asst.Prof and Dr. Tanveer Rasool, Asst. Prof from the Department of Chemical Engineering are the coordinators of the event.
Addressing the gathering, Director, Rural Development Kashmir, Mr. Imam Din said the theme of FDP is interesting as its topic is more relevant in the present scenario. He also briefed about the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Scheme and Mentoring Institutional Social Responsibility and Facilitation for Community Engagement.
Mr. Imam Din also appreciated the groundwork of Regional Coordinating Institute, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) NIT Srinagar. Over the past several years, they have adopted many far-flung villages and educational institutions.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said the goal of UBA is to build an understanding of the development agenda within institutes of higher education.
“I hope this FDP will discuss various aspects, challenges and will try to find out some tangible solutions. Then these solutions can be implemented on the ground level,” Prof. Sehgal said.
The Director NIT also appreciated the R&C NIT Srinagar and Regional Coordinator UBA, Prof. M. F. Wani, and his entire team for organizing relevant FDPs for the participants.
On the occasion, the Convener of FDP, Prof. Wani said this program aims to groom faculty to make innovative strides and reforms in teaching-learning environments.
“Mentoring of faculty will go a long way in achieving institutional and organizational goals. Higher education is responsible for creating knowledge for the welfare of mankind,” he said.
Prof. Wani briefed about the activities of UBA in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to all PI coordinators.
He also highlighted the theme of the FDP Mentoring Institutional Social Responsibility and facilitation for community engagement,
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said such FDP sessions are the need of the hour and it will explore more in-depth knowledge to the participants.
“The resource persons for the course are highly experienced faculty members from reputed institutes like IITs, NITs, and research organizations. All sessions will be highly beneficial for the participants,” he said.
Prof. Bukhari briefed about UBA’s mission and vision. He emphasized the role of UBA in bridging the gap between the rural people of India and educational institutions. He said the audience target of this Program are participants from across the country who are keen to bring about innovative changes in their organizations through their leadership skills.
Chairman MGNCRE, Dr. W G Prasanna Kumar said MGNCRE seeks to strengthen the rural higher education curriculum and the faculty members transacting it through Faculty Development Centre (FDC) under Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on teachers and teaching on the issues related to Gandhian philosophy and Rural Engagement.
He said FDC MGNCRE is now an advisory interface and a curriculum development agency for the Government of India.
“It has made path-breaking initiatives such as developing curriculum, manuals, textbooks, and networking and engaging with higher education Institutions across the country,” Dr. Prasanna Kumar said.
Earlier, the program was inaugurated by Dr. Leela Manohar, who is one of the program Coordinators for the Six-day faculty development program.
“25 delegates from across the country are participating in the event,” he said.
Students from the 3rd-semester chemical engineering department actively volunteered for the program.