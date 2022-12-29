NIT Srinagar alumnus secures AIR 1 in UPSC ESE 2022

“It is a proud movement for the NIT Srinagar and our alumni will continue this dedication in the future also. The faculty in NIT is working for the students. They will not leave any stone unturned for the overall development of students,” he said.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari also extended warm greetings to Ishan Gautam and urged him to work hard to achieve more success in the future.

“Our alumni network has always brought great glory to our institution. They have set the example of being successful and have inspired us to have a clear conscience, the courage to speak the truth, and the importance of being authentic,” he said.

Prof. Bukhari said alumni have established themselves as successful individuals in almost every field across the globe, and that is what makes us prouder.

Head Department of Civil Engineering Dr. A. Q. Dar also congratulated Ishan Gautam for securing AIR1 in UPSC ESE 2022. It is a proud moment for entire department and such students become an inspiration for other students, he said.