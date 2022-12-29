NIT Srinagar alumnus secures AIR 1 in UPSC ESE 2022

Srinagar: An alumnus from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has secured AIR 1 in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022 in Civil Engineering discipline for which results were declared last week.
Ishan Gautam, a former BTech student of Civil Engineering Department, Class of 2019) has secured All India first rank (AIR1) in UPSE ESC 2022 and has brought laurels to the entire NIT Srinagar family.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr). Rakesh Sehgal extended warm greetings to Ishan Gautam and congratulated him for qualifying the prestigious UPSE ESC 2022 with flying colors.
“It is a proud movement for the NIT Srinagar and our alumni will continue this dedication in the future also. The faculty in NIT is working for the students. They will not leave any stone unturned for the overall development of students,” he said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari also extended warm greetings to Ishan Gautam and urged him to work hard to achieve more success in the future.
“Our alumni network has always brought great glory to our institution. They have set the example of being successful and have inspired us to have a clear conscience, the courage to speak the truth, and the importance of being authentic,” he said.
Prof. Bukhari said alumni have established themselves as successful individuals in almost every field across the globe, and that is what makes us prouder.
Head Department of Civil Engineering Dr. A. Q. Dar also congratulated Ishan Gautam for securing AIR1 in UPSC ESE 2022. It is a proud moment for entire department and such students become an inspiration for other students, he said.
The UPSC ESE 2022 final result were declared on December 23 and the written part of the exam was held in June followed by interviews for Personality Test in October-December, 2022.
As per official figures, a total of 213 candidates have been recommended for the appointment. The result of the 14 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.
“There are 110 candidates for civil engineering, 34 for mechanical engineering, 21 for electrical engineering, and 48 for electronics and telecommunication engineering that have been recommended for appointment under the various disciplines,” it said.
The UPSC conducted this recruitment drive to fill a total of 246 vacancies.