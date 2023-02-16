NIT Srinagar approves multiple entry, exit system as per NEP2020’s guidelines

Srinagar: The 32nd Senate meeting of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar was held on Thursday in which Senate approved multiple entry and exit system at UG, PG, and doctoral levels in tune with the NEP-2020 guidelines.

Apart from that various other issues pertaining to academics, students, and other schemes were discussed. The Senate was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal. On the invitation of Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari Registrar NIT Srinagar, Secretary Senate invited Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shameem Ahmad Lone to present the agenda of the Senate.

The Senate approved NEP2020's multiple exit policy for B.Tech. Programme (4 Year Duration). It proposed three intermediate exit points during the B.Tech. Programme. Moreover, a student can have a maximum of two exits during the entire programme obviously rejoining with a gap (not less than two academic semesters) after each exit.