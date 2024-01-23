NIT Srinagar condoles death of student from cardiac arrest

Srinagar, Jan 23: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday condoled the sudden demise of Samridhi Gupta, a student of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department, who passed away on Monday.

Gupta, a resident of Jammu’s Bakshi Nagar died due to cardiac arrest, her family said.

A 7th-semester student of the ECE 2020 batch, she was in her final year at the institution.

Describing Samridhi’s passing away as both untimely and sorrowful, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath conveyed his grief and prayers for peace and mercy for the departed soul.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Prof Nath prayed for their strength and patience to bear the loss.

“During this difficult period, may the family find the strength and resilience needed to navigate through the profound grief. NIT Srinagar stands united with them in these times of sorrow,” Prof. Nath said.

Institute’s Registrar Prof. Aatikur Rehman also expressed a deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Samridhi’s presence left an indelible mark, and her absence is deeply felt by all of us at NIT Srinagar. We extend our support to her family and friends, offering strength and solace as they navigate through this challenging period of grief. May her soul rest in peace,” Prof. Rehman said.

Dr. Gausia Qazi, HOD ECE expressed sympathy to the bereaved family. “The entire ECE department and Samridhi’s classmates are profoundly saddened by the loss. We stand in solidarity with the family during this challenging time,” she said.

“Samridhi had a good nature and was a highly disciplined student. Her sudden departure leaves a significant void. Our thoughts go out to the bereaved family, and we extend our prayers for peace and solace to her soul,” Dr. Qazi said.

In this moment of grief, the NIT Srinagar administration, along with the teaching and non-teaching staff, scholars, and students, extend heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the deceased’s family, spokesperson for the institute said.