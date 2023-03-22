NIT Srinagar, CUK host first ‘G20-University Connect’ Program

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in collaboration with Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Wednesday hosted the first 'G20 University Connect' program, aimed to engage young minds and share their innovations.

The event was organized by the Department of Politics and Governance and School of Business Studies, CUK in collaboration with the Department of HSSM, NIT Srinagar.

Under the G20 presidency, the theme of the program was 'Advertise Your Innovation Contest ' and students from both CUK and NIT Srinagar were given opportunities to explain their innovative ideas within the stipulated time.