NIT Srinagar, CUK host first ‘G20-University Connect’ Program

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in collaboration with Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Wednesday hosted the first 'G20 University Connect' program, aimed to engage young minds and share their innovations.
The event was organized by the Department of Politics and Governance and School of Business Studies, CUK in collaboration with the Department of HSSM, NIT Srinagar.
Under the G20 presidency, the theme of the program was 'Advertise Your Innovation Contest ' and students from both CUK and NIT Srinagar were given opportunities to explain their innovative ideas within the stipulated time.
Dr. Tahir Ahmad Wani and Dr. Asif (CUK) were the jury members for the event. While the event proceedings were hosted by Dr. Mir Insha from CUK Kashmir. Dr. Mohd. Rafiq Teli and Dr. Nufazil Altaf were the coordinators of the event.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said the University connect program is aimed to spread India’s G20 presidency and encourage students to go for innovations.
"Such programs aim to connect our students and explore their innovative ideas and perspectives on G-20-related topics. The greatest challenges can be resolved by acting together," he said.
Prof. Sehgal expressed his gratitude to VC CUK, Prof. Farooq Ahmad, and all the faculty members who visited the campus for the said program. Doors of NIT Srinagar are open for hosting such vibrant activities on the campus, he said.
Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the theme for the G20 - “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth, One Family, One Future) is aimed to promote a universal sense of oneness and address the challenges that mankind faces today.
"We should not only host such programs on the campus but also train students to become brand ambassadors of G20 Presidency program, so that they can disseminate more and more information among the people," he said.
Prof. Bukhari said NIT Srinagar takes pride in hosting such events and is committed to bridging the gap between society and technology.
On behalf of Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah and Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, Dr. Khalid Wasim shared their message and stated that it is time for both institutions to work together and collaborate in the implementation of NEP2020 in letter and spirit.
"G20 has many aspects and there are a lot of themes that have been covered already by some educational Institutions. This program is aimed to engage the young generation to resolve global issues led by technological advances in research and development in India," he said.
Dr. Khalid said these events are aimed at the inclusive growth of our students which is the larger theme of the G20. He also urged students to visit their campus and participate in various academic and cultural programs.
In his message, HOD HSSM, Prof. Neyaz Ahmad Sheikh appreciated the organizers for hosting such training programs on campus. Such sessions are the need of the hour and we should continue to collaborate on such things in future also, he said.
In his welcome address, Assistant Prof. Dr. Tahir Ahmad Wani (HSSM Department) welcomed the dignitaries from CUK and stated that such events are the need of the hour.
Team ‘Wheel AI’ led by Basr Qari from NIT Srinagar bagged the first position, second position was also bagged by NIT Srinagar led by Shahid Bhat, and 3rd position was shared by student teams from CUK and NIT Srinagar. Later appreciation certificates were distributed among the position holders.
Dr. Mohd. Rafiq Teli presented a formal vote of thanks to all the dignitaries from both NIT Srinagar and CUK for making the event successful. Around 40 participants from different disciplines attended the mega event, he said.