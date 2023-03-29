NIT Srinagar gets 8th rank in DataQuest rankings

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has secured 8th rank in DataQuest Ranking of Top T-Schools among government run technological institutions in India for the year 2023.

The rankings were released by DataQuest (a leading IT magazine) in 18th edition DQ-CMR Survey top-technological-schools 2023. It focuses on T-Schools and their contribution to key skills in the technology industry and ranks them through a comprehensive evaluation process.

