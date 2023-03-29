NIT Srinagar gets 8th rank in DataQuest rankings

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has secured 8th rank in DataQuest Ranking of Top T-Schools among government run technological institutions in India for the year 2023.
The rankings were released by DataQuest (a leading IT magazine) in 18th edition DQ-CMR Survey top-technological-schools 2023. It focuses on T-Schools and their contribution to key skills in the technology industry and ranks them through a comprehensive evaluation process.
As per the top rankings released by DataQuest in March 2023 edition, NIT Srinagar has secured 8th rank among technological institutions in government run category in India.
Apart from that NIT Srinagar has also secured 28th rank among top 100 technological colleges both in private and government category run institutions in the country.Similarly, NIT Srinagar has also secured 9th rank in north Indian engineering government colleges.
As per Dataquest, selected technological schools are providing a diverse range of courses for students. While the average number of research papers is substantially greater in government institutes, in terms of MoU's, private T-Schools are more active.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the Institute’s faculty, students, and non-teaching staff for making the institute’s administration proud by achieving a good rank in Dataquest rankings.