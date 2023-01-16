NIT Srinagar gets regional center of IIChE

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar was felicitated for upgradation to the Regional Center of Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) and 2022 pass-out student was named as most versatile Chemical Engineering student (female) 2022 award during CHEMCON 2022 held recently in Kanpur..

Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal expressed his gratitude to IIChE for upgrading the Regional Center of IIChE on campus. It is a proud moment for our institute; he said adding that it will help students both professionally and academically.

Prof. Sehgal said the primary objective of the Regional Centre is to promote and complement the objectives and activities of the Institute within the Centre’s territorial limits.