NIT Srinagar hosts 3rd International TEDx conference

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday hosted the 3rd International TEDx conference on the theme ‘Exploring the Unseen’. A statement of NIT issued here said that the event was organised by the Department of Training and Placements and attended by the eminent speakers from across the country, who shared their inspiring journeys with the students.

In his special message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Sudhakar Yedla said that such events provide students with opportunities for learning, personal growth, and exposure to new ideas.

NIT Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said motivation was one of the key elements for igniting self-determination and self-belief.

Six speakers from across the country were invited to share their inspiring journey with the participants.