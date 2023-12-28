NIT Srinagar hosts brainstorming session under Viksit Bharat@2047

Srinagar, Dec 28: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar organised a stimulating brainstorming session on Thursday under the banner of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The session was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, and was attended by all Deans, Registrar, Heads of Departments and Centres, faculty members, administrative staff, and other employees of the institution. The session was moderated by Dr. Kurella Swamy (Asst. Prof. Deptt. of Chemical Engineering).

Throughout the session, participating staff members engaged in a series of inquiries, delving into crucial aspects such as envisioning the characteristics of a developed Bharat in 2047, strategizing the necessary steps to achieve this goal, and exploring the individual and institutional contributions required to actualize Viksit Bharat@2047.

In his response, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla emphasized the focal point of the discussion, primarily addressing subjects spanning across the country, with a particular focus on women empowerment.

He underscored the significance of augmenting the women workforce, highlighting its current marginalization in comparison to their male counterparts.