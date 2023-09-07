NIT Srinagar introduces Students’ Gymkhana System

Srinagar: In a momentous celebration of Teacher's Day, the National Institute of Technology Srinagar took a significant step towards enhancing student involvement and empowerment by introducing the Student's Gymkhana System.

The event, was inaugurated by the Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, and was graced by the presence of the Deans, Heads of Departments, Faculty, Staff and the enthusiastic students of the institute. The ceremony commenced with a sense of unity and tradition as participants came together for the syncretic Diya lighting and Izband burning ceremony. The lighting of the diya symbolized the enlightenment of knowledge, while the Izband burning ceremony was a homage to the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.

During the event, a brief presentation was made to help attendees better understand the structure and objectives of the Gymkhana System. This system is designed to empower students by giving them a platform to actively participate in various co-curricular and extracurricular activities, fostering leadership, and nurturing holistic development. The Student's Gymkhana System will be managed by the students under the guidance of Faculty Coordinators, the Vice-Chairperson & the Chairperson of Gymkhana System.

It will encompass a wide range of clubs and societies, covering areas such as cultural, technical, sports, arts, and more. This platform will enable students to explore their passions, collaborate with peers, and organize events, workshops, and competitions.

Director Prof. Sudhakar Yedla expressed his enthusiasm for this new initiative by saying, "NIT Srinagar has always been committed to providing a well-rounded education to its students.

“The Student's Gymkhana System will provide a platform for our students to excel not only academically but also in extracurricular activities. It is a step towards nurturing well-rounded individuals who will contribute positively to society,” he said.

Dean of Students Welfare, Prof. Abdul Liman, in an address, stated, "The introduction of the Student's Gymkhana System is a significant milestone for NIT Srinagar. The event also saw the introduction of the office bearers of the Student's Gymkhana System, who were welcomed with great enthusiasm. While Dean Students Welfare will act ex-officio Chairperson, Prof. Shakeel Ahmad Shah from the Department of Chemistry was appointed as the Vice-Chairperson of the Gymkhana System along with Faculty Coordinators for 8 Clubs.

These dedicated student & Faculty leaders will play a pivotal role in organizing and coordinating a wide range of activities, including cultural events, sports, technical competitions, and social initiatives, enhancing the overall campus experience.

NIT Srinagar's introduction of the Student's Gymkhana System is a testament to the institute's commitment to holistic education and fostering student leadership.

This initiative is expected to open new avenues for students to explore their interests, develop essential skills, and create memorable experiences during their time at NIT Srinagar.

The Student's Gymkhana System is part of many initiatives that Director, Prof. Yedla has been implementing to make NIT Srinagar a well sought after institution for students in India.