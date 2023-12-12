NIT Srinagar joins hands with NIT Agartala to study Dal Lake’s ecosystem

Srinagar, Dec 12: The National Institutes of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has joined hands with NIT Agartala Tripura to explore the uncharted depth of Dal Lake, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced sensory technology.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, and Director NIT Agartala Tripura, Prof. Sarat Kumar Patra.

The research collaboration is aimed at harnessing the power of AI algorithms and cutting-edge sensory devices to create a comprehensive understanding of Dal Lake’s ecosystem.

The MoU ceremony was attended by In-charge- Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Atikur Rahman, Dr. Ashim, (CSE), NIT Agartala, Dr. Ranjeet Kumar Rout (CSE) NIT Srinagar, and other faculty members from the

Metallurgical & Materials Engineering department.

In his address, Director NIT, Prof. Yedla, highlighted the transformative potential of this collaborative venture, emphasising its role in unlocking opportunities for joint research initiatives.

“The primary focus of this collaboration will be on designing, prototyping, and producing hardware and software for sustainable agriculture. The signing of the MoU is crucial for fostering collaboration and will serve as a bridge between the two institutions,” he said.

He said that this MoU encompasses key areas such as AI-based agriculture, Agri-robotics, water quality monitoring, and conservation, signaling a commitment to addressing pressing challenges in these vital domains.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Government aims to comprehensively monitor Dal Lake extensively and dynamically, and we aspire to contribute to this goal,” Director NIT Srinagar said.

He extended thanks to the NIT Agartala team, led by Prof. Sarat Kumar Patra, for their invaluable contributions to the signing of the MoU.

Prof. Yedla specifically acknowledged the proactive involvement of the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of NIT Agartala, recognising their pivotal role in actively participating and joining hands with NIT Srinagar to propel this collaborative endeavor forward.

On the occasion, Director NIT Agartala, Prof. SK Patra, expressed his enthusiasm for the historic collaboration as both institutions formally signed a vital scientific collaboration aimed at advancing research on water and soil resources.

“Today marks a great day for both institutions to embark on historic research concerning water and soil resources. Srinagar, with its vast Dal Lake, presents a crucial area for monitoring and research. Similarly, Tripura boasts a significant number of lakes, making research in these water bodies and the agriculture sector equally vital,” he said.

The Director of NIT Agartala emphasised that the ultimate goal of this research collaboration is the development of society.

“I am optimistic that this collaboration will progress in a significant way, resulting in joint PhDs and impactful work that brings tangible benefits to society,” he stated, reflecting a commitment to generating meaningful outcomes for the betterment of communities through collaborative research efforts.