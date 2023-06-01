NIT Srinagar organises stress management workshop for PhD Scholars

Srinagar: The Counselling Cell of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday organised a ‘Stress management workshop for research scholars of Electrical and Electronics Department.

The session was conducted by Feroz Malla Institute’s Counsellor. Dr. Neeraj Gupta (Coordinator), Dr. Ikhlaq Hussain also attended the session.

The event was also coordinated by PhD counsellors from NIT Srinagar including Nasir Rehman and Masiha Aijaz (EED). The workshop highlighted emotional issues faced by students and remedial actions.

In his message, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said stress management workshops are the need of the hour for PhD scholars and students.