NIT Srinagar organises ‘Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Sunday organised a special cleanliness drive and drawing competition as part of the 'Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata Hi Seva' 2023 campaign.

The event, titled 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath,' drew enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and staff, showcasing their dedication to Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a clean and self-reliant India. The event, held at the sprawling campus, brought together students, faculty, and staff for a day of dedicated cleaning and awareness activities.

The Swachh Bharat program commenced early in the morning with a pledge towards cleanliness followed by a cleanliness drive.

The program received resounding support from the institute's leadership, with Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla. Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean Student Welfare Prof. Abdul Liman, Prof. Atikur Rahman, Dr. Yashwant Mehta, and Nodal Officer SHS, NIT srinagar Dr. Jitendra Gurjar gracing the mega cleanliness event with their presence.