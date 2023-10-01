NIT Srinagar organises ‘Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Sunday organised a special cleanliness drive and drawing competition as part of the 'Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata Hi Seva' 2023 campaign.
The event, titled 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath,' drew enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and staff, showcasing their dedication to Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a clean and self-reliant India. The event, held at the sprawling campus, brought together students, faculty, and staff for a day of dedicated cleaning and awareness activities.
The Swachh Bharat program commenced early in the morning with a pledge towards cleanliness followed by a cleanliness drive.
The program received resounding support from the institute's leadership, with Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla. Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean Student Welfare Prof. Abdul Liman, Prof. Atikur Rahman, Dr. Yashwant Mehta, and Nodal Officer SHS, NIT srinagar Dr. Jitendra Gurjar gracing the mega cleanliness event with their presence.
Under the banner of ' Swachhata Hi Seva' participants armed themselves with brooms, dustpans, and waste disposal equipment to embark on a comprehensive cleaning mission.
The campus witnessed a flurry of activity as students, faculty, and staff worked tirelessly to ensure every nook and corner was spotless. The initiative extended its scope to include waste segregation and responsible disposal, promoting sustainable practices.
In addition to the cleanliness drive, a special painting competition was organized on the campus, attracting participants not only from NIT Srinagar but also from nearby schools participated, including Delhi Public School Srinagar & Badgam and G.D Goenka Public Srinagar, Foundation World School, Srinagar and Iqra education institute Srinagar.
This competition encouraged artistic expression while reinforcing the values of cleanliness and environmental responsibility.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari highlighted the importance of raising awareness about pollution and filth. Cleanliness was one of his core beliefs, and today, we pay our tribute to him by actively contributing to a cleaner and greener future, he said.
“Such campaigns are the need of the hour, bringing hope for a cleaner and healthier environment,” he said.