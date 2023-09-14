NIT Srinagar scores 99% in annual transparency audit ratings for 3rd consecutive year

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has scored 99.31 percent in “Transparency Audit Report Ratings 2022-23” for the 3rd consecutive year. The audit was conducted by National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) Chandigarh.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) New Delhi had designated NITTTR Chandigarh as the external auditing agency for the assessment. The agency evaluated NIT Srinagar's performance across the various parameters.

Out of total 875 marks, NIT Srinagar secured an impressive 869 marks, which translates to a stellar 99.31 percent score across all the prescribed criteria for the audit for the 3rd consecutive year.

Dr Sunil Dutt, a distinguished Professor and former Head Department of Education and Educational Management, who also serves as Nodal Officer cum Central Public Information Officer played a pivotal role in overseeing the audit process.

Additionally, Mohammad Iqbal Dar, Assistant Registrar (Admin), served as the coordinator for the transparency audit exercise on behalf of NIT Srinagar.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire NIT community for their remarkable achievement, which has brought great pride to the institute's administration.

He reiterated the institute's unwavering commitment to transparency, emphasizing that there would be no compromises in this regard.

The Director lauded the efforts of the staff and administration, with special mention to Asst. Registrar Legal, Mohamad Hazik, who had developed an efficient and robust RTI Redressal system.

He also appreciated Mohammad Iqbal Dar, Assistant Registrar (Administration) for his outstanding performance in handling RTIs, public grievances and other matters.

Prof. Yedla emphasized that transparency is a fundamental element in the overall growth and advancement of any institution and stated that NIT Srinagar will continue to encourage transparency at every level.

"We have achieved a historic milestone in transparency audit ratings, and are determined to maintain and exceed this standard in the years to come," he said.