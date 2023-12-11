NIT Srinagar staff participates in Viksit Bharat@2047 workshop

Srinagar, Dec 11: The teaching and non-teaching staff of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Monday virtually attended the inaugural session of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth,’ which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was inaugurated by PM Modi via video conferencing at 10:30 a.m., during which he also launched the Viksit Bharat @2047 ideas portal.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla, along with several other esteemed faculty members, participated in ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ at Raj Bhawan Jammu. The event was graced by the presence of Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

Simultaneously, the live video conferencing of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ was held at the Hi-Tech 5 Seminar Hall of the Institute. The event witnessed the participation of In-charge Registrar Prof. Atikur Rehman, Deans, Heads of Departments (HoDs), faculty members, and administrative and ministerial staff.

The session delved into discussions on diverse themes, including empowered Indians, a thriving and sustainable economy, innovation and science and technology, good governance and security, and India’s global standing.

On the occasion, Prof. Atikur Rehman said the significance of PM Narendra Modi’s speech, highlighted the current period as “Amrit Kaal,” representing a crucial moment in India’s history. He reiterated NIT Srinagar’s commitment to contributing to the realisation of Viksit Bharat@2047 goals and actively participating in societal development.

“As part of the program, we will encourage students to share their ideas on the vision of Viksit Bharat. The institute will designate the existing IT Labs/Library as a Viksit Bharat Ideation Center, facilitating students to submit feedback forms from 11th Dec to 25th Dec 2023,” he said.

Prof. Rehman urged students to seize opportunities for national development, aligning their goals and resolutions with the vision of a Developed India. He emphasized the vital role of youth in leading India towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The event witnessed the participation of Vice-Chancellors of universities, Directors of IITs and NITs, academicians, and students. The vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 is to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence. It encompasses economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.