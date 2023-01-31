NIT Srinagar’s CE Department gets DST-FIST grant of Rs 1.06 crores

Srinagar: The Civil Engineering Department of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been selected for financial support of Rs 1.06 Crores. The proposal was recommended in Level B Category by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) based on the recommendations of FIST Advisory Board (FISTAB).

Under the project, the Department of Civil Engineering will get Rs 106 lakhs for Level B under the FIST program to strengthen the research facilities in the department. The duration of the grant is for a period of 5 years. The Project Implementation Group (PIG) was constituted of faculty members who will be responsible and accountable for the smooth implementation of the DST FIST Project at the Department.

The PIG compromises of senior faculty members including Professor M A Ahanger (Chairman 1), Professor Syed Kaiser Bukhari (Chairman 2), while Dr Majid Hussain and Dr Khalid Muzamil Gani will be Coordinators.