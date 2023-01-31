NIT Srinagar’s CE Department gets DST-FIST grant of Rs 1.06 crores

Srinagar: The Civil Engineering Department of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been selected for financial support of Rs 1.06 Crores. The proposal was recommended in Level B Category by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) based on the recommendations of FIST Advisory Board (FISTAB).
Under the project, the Department of Civil Engineering will get Rs 106 lakhs for Level B under the FIST program to strengthen the research facilities in the department. The duration of the grant is for a period of 5 years. The Project Implementation Group (PIG) was constituted of faculty members who will be responsible and accountable for the smooth implementation of the DST FIST Project at the Department.
The PIG compromises of senior faculty members including Professor M A Ahanger (Chairman 1), Professor Syed Kaiser Bukhari (Chairman 2), while Dr Majid Hussain and Dr Khalid Muzamil Gani will be Coordinators.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sehgal said it is a proud movement for the institute that Civil Engineering Department has been selected for the prestigious grant of DST.
“The funds are aimed at acquiring state-of-the-art equipment and setting up of laboratories,and high-end testing facilities for conducting internationally recognized research,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal extended greetings to Dr. Majid Hussain and Dr. Khalid Muzamil Gani for their hard work and dedication. Both of them defended their proposal positively and bagged a prestigious grant for the institution. He said the grant amount will be utilized to strengthen the academic and physical infrastructure in the department to achieve academic excellence in teaching and training.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, who is also Chairman of the project congratulated his junior colleagues Dr. Majid and Dr. Khalid from the Department for making the NIT Srinagar proud.
He said the FIST project will give a boost to ongoing research projects in the Department and will also provide excellent placement opportunities for the students.
“Students will get the opportunity to execute real-life projects in the emerging areas of technology. The entire amount will be used to strengthen the research facilities and develop better academic facilities in the department,” he said.
Prof. Bukhari said this grant support is recommended by DST, New Delhi on the basis of a proposal that was submitted by us (Prof. Bukhari, Dr. Majid, and Dr. Muzamil) from CE department of NIT Srinagar.
He said the grant will benefit the institute immensely with the up-gradation of infrastructure and facilities and will encourage initiating start-ups in this novel area.
In his message Prof. (Dr.) A. Q. Dar, Head Civil Engineering Department congratulated Dr. Majid and Dr. Muzamil for bagging DST grant and stated that it will help to boost academics and research facilities in the department.
He said such grants are very important to push the institute’s development to the next level and added that NIT Srinagar has been taking a lead role in this regard.
Dr.Majid Hussain's academic interests include Soil Dynamics; Soil Liquefaction; Geotechnical Earthquake Engineering; Characterization of Geomaterials; Experimental Geotechnics; Ground Improvement and Geo-environmental Engineering.
While Dr. Khalid has interest in Fate and removal of emerging contaminants (ECs) and micro plastics in engineered and natural systems. Capacity progression in water sector through the concept of living Labs; Nitrogen removal from anaerobic effluents by anammox coupled with sulphide-driven denitration; Wastewater reuse and public acceptance
The FIST Project, started by DST in 2000, provides funding to higher education institutions in order to build a strong Science and Technology infrastructure in the country.