NIT Srinagar’s faculty member bags prestigious SIRE fellowship

Srinagar: Dr. Leela Manohar Aeshala, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has bagged a prestigious SIRE (SERB International Research Experience) fellowship for the year 2023-2024.

The fellowship is sponsored by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

It has been granted for the duration of 6 months with Prof. Arunachala Mada Kannan at The Polytechnic School, Arizona State University, (USA). Dr. Leela will work on the CO2 to Methanol by Electrochemical Reduction: Design & Development of Efficient Process.

In his message Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla congratulated Dr. Leela Manohar for being selected for the prestigious SIRE fellowship. These fellowships provide a much-needed platform for the young faculty to explore the frontier research that happens in the universities and institutions abroad, he said.