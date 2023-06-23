NIT Srinagar’s faculty member bags prestigious SIRE fellowship

Srinagar: Dr. Leela Manohar Aeshala, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has bagged a prestigious SIRE (SERB International Research Experience) fellowship for the year 2023-2024.
The fellowship is sponsored by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.
It has been granted for the duration of 6 months with Prof. Arunachala Mada Kannan at The Polytechnic School, Arizona State University, (USA). Dr. Leela will work on the CO2 to Methanol by Electrochemical Reduction: Design & Development of Efficient Process.
In his message Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sudhakar Yedla congratulated Dr. Leela Manohar for being selected for the prestigious SIRE fellowship. These fellowships provide a much-needed platform for the young faculty to explore the frontier research that happens in the universities and institutions abroad, he said.
Prof. Yedla said NIT Srinagar has embarked onto a global journey of high-impact research and it is important for the faculty members of NIT Srinagar to get involved more in the research abroad.
"I am sure that we will see more and more faculty getting such invitations in the days to come," Director said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari congratulated Dr. Leela for bringing immense recognition to the institute. It is good to see that our faculty members are making inroads to national and international platforms, he said.