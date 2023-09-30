NMAS High School Kail organises ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ rally

Majalta: As a part of ongoing nationwide sanitation campaign “Swachhta pakhwada” after a series of cleanliness drives in the school campus during last fortnight, National Model Academy Smart (NMAS) High School Kail Pardai Saturday organized a rally in the backdrop of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ programme.

Since last week of September at the launch of the campaign, all the students and staff of the school along with class IV employees were engaged in cleaning the school campus besides painting, debate and slogan writing competition under the supervision of Raj Rani, Principal of the school assisted by the faculty members.

Today’s rally was flagged off by school chairman Jagdish Raj Sharma joined by Police Post in-charge ASI Surinder Sharma, Dr Neeraj Kesar and Puja Balgotra (Administrator officer), Principal Raj Rani. The aim of the rally was to reinforce the concept of ‘Sanitation as everyone’s business’; re-energize ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and to intensify focus on cleanliness across the town.

The rally was also supported by Naib Sarpanch Kail Nirmal Kesar and local public. It started from the school campus and after passing through the main market, culminated back in the campus.