NMAS High School Kail organises ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ rally

Majalta: As a part of ongoing nationwide sanitation campaign “Swachhta pakhwada” after a series of cleanliness drives in the school campus during last fortnight, National Model Academy Smart (NMAS) High School Kail Pardai Saturday organized a rally in the backdrop of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ programme.
Since last week of September at the launch of the campaign, all the students and staff of the school along with class IV employees were engaged in cleaning the school campus besides painting, debate and slogan writing competition under the supervision of Raj Rani, Principal of the school assisted by the faculty members.
Today’s rally was flagged off by school chairman Jagdish Raj Sharma joined by Police Post in-charge ASI Surinder Sharma, Dr Neeraj Kesar and Puja Balgotra (Administrator officer), Principal Raj Rani. The aim of the rally was to reinforce the concept of ‘Sanitation as everyone’s business’; re-energize ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and to intensify focus on cleanliness across the town.
The rally was also supported by Naib Sarpanch Kail Nirmal Kesar and local public. It started from the school campus and after passing through the main market, culminated back in the campus.
While participating in the rally, apart from the faculty of the school, students with the help of banners and placards took the message of cleanliness across the length and breadth of the market. Besides, recitation of slogans of cleanliness by the volunteers, there were also few interactions with the masses.
Later, a debate competition was also organised in school.
AO Dr Neeraj Kesar, while addressing the students, stressed for active participation of all students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the school in making the campaign successful and to realize the dream of Clean India. He stressed the students and faculty members to actively participate in the campaign at individual levels starting from their own homes so as to make every nook and corner of the town neat and clean.
He further added, “This drive must not be taken only in September or October but should be made as a routine part of our day today activities thereafter too.”
Principal appreciated the role of students and faculty members for making the event a grand success.