Non-involvement of students in drug addiction | Parents to submit affidavit to school authorities

Kupwara: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fani has directed high and higher secondary school heads to obtain an affidavit from parents stating that their child is not involved in any drug-related activity.

According to a circular CEO has warned that in case the student is found involved in any such type of activity his/her admission will be cancelled. "As the admission process has commenced for students in Class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th, the heads of high schools and higher secondary schools are directed to obtain an affidavit from parents confirming that their child is not involved in any drug-related activities."