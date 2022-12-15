Now IUST fixes Rs 2500 per paper fee for special exam, draws flak

Srinagar: A day after the University of Kashmir (KU) reversed its decision of charging Rs 2600 as examination fee per paper, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora has fixed Rs 2500 per paper as examination fee for special examination, drawing criticism.

The notification issued by the Dean Academic Affairs IUST reads that the Vice Chancellor IUST has approved the recommendations of the deans of all schools to conduct the special examination for the students of outgoing batches whose degree was getting delayed due to the shortage of attendance or any other pending formality.

However, the IUST administration has set certain conditions for holding the special examination of the students. As per the notification, the students desirous of appearing in the special exam would have to pay a “special fee” of Rs 2500 per paper for appearing in the special examination.