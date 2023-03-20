Education

Nursing College students hold protest against shortage of teaching staff in Jammu

GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu: The nursing students today held a peaceful protest against the shortage of permanent teachers at nursing colleges affiliated with the Government Medical College, Jammu.

The protesters held a demonstration against the shortage of teachers and labs for the students, said one of the protesters.

The protesters staged sit-in at Bakshi Nagar and warned that they will intensify their agitation if they were not provided adequate infrastructure including teaching staff and laboratory in the nursing colleges.

