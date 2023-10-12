Oral hygiene | SP College organises awareness event

Srinagar: Sri Pratap (SP) College, Srinagar in collaboration with ‘Safe Hands’, ‘Dental Health & Awareness Centre’ today organised an awareness event on oral hygiene themed ‘Reach them Early Make them Healthy’ in the auditorium of the College.

The event was aimed at raising awareness among the students and the faculty regarding oral hygiene and Dental health. The event was attended by about 150 student participants and most of the faculty of the Institution.

In his welcome/Inaugural address, Principal of the College, Prof. (Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Qurashi highlighted the importance of such health related events in the present day emerging circumstance of health crises. Principal assured the gathering that conducting such events is a priority in future as well.

Dr Moomin Rashid and Dr. Shahina Yasmin were the resource persons for the said event.

Prof Magray Ajaz Ahmad conducted the proceedings and the event ended with a brainstorming Question Answer session and a pledge to abide by the preventive measures for Dental health and Oral hygiene.