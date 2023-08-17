Orientation programme on ‘College on Wheels’ held at IUST

Awantipora: An orientation programme for “College on Wheels”, an initiative of the Higher Education Council of J&K government, was held at Islamic University of Science and Technology today.

It was an awareness cum interactive session where the objectives of the initiative were shared with the girl students and scholars. Themeeting was chaired by Dean Research IUST, Prof A H Moon, who is the Coordinator/Liaison Officer of the programme at IUST.

On the occasion, Prof Moon said, the two week period of the college on wheels journey would be a great learning experience for the girl students, while explaining the objectives of the programme. He discussed the idea behind this initiative that was first launched by Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman of JKHEC as a Vice Chancellor of Delhi University.

Dr Monisa Qadiri, Nodal officer for “College on Wheels” programme at IUST explained the students selection criteria and other logistical framework of the mission which aimed at experiential learning of the students. Various queries from the students and scholars were also answered in question answer session.