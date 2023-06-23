Over 7 students from RISE qualify IITs this year

Zaiem Gulzar, another qualified student, shared his journey, stating, "I began my preparation in Class XI. When I joined RISE, I found myself surrounded by classmates who were exceptionally talented and hardworking. At RISE, I encountered brilliant teachers, and I can't commend them enough. For me, consistency played a pivotal role in my selection. Today, I am finally where I aspired to be."

Salman Shahid, an IIT Kharagpur graduate and co-founder of RISE, expressed his delight, saying, "This is a remarkable result, considering the relatively lower awareness of IITs in Kashmir. Most of these students heard about IITs for the first time at RISE."

He said their aim is to further increase representation in the coming years.

"We believe that every student deserves a fair chance to explore their potential and pursue their dreams. By fostering a greater awareness of IITs and other top educational institutions, we aim to empower more Kashmiri students to aspire to excellence and access opportunities that were previously out of reach," he said.

Over the next few days these students will be filling their preferences in the counselling rounds and will be allocated colleges and branches as per their ranks, he said .

Imbesat Ahmad, co-founder, RISE and alumnus of IIT Kharagpur added “Positive outcomes can be very rewarding and can bring a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. Seeing our students excel in competitive exams feels like achieving a personal goal. We hope to continue our legacy of sending students all around the world in top colleges and universities."